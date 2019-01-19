Mayor opens charity’s new shop

A local charity’s first shop was officially opened by Hastings Mayor Councillor Nigel Sinden last week.

The Association of Carers, who provide volunteer-led support to unpaid carers throughout East Sussex, opened their first charity shop at 26 Queens Road, Hastings last Thursday, January 10.

Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden, Susan Augustus and Sue Palmer (charity director) at the official opening of The Association of Carers charity shop, Queens Road, Hastings SUS-190115-101811001

Keen bargain hunters queued in advance of the opening, waiting in anticipation for the Mayor to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Once opened, Cllr Sinden stepped behind the counter to man the till for the first sale, which was a bottle of French perfume, Chanel No 5.

Events and marketing manager Jane Caley says it was a very successful opening day. “It was really nice,” she said.

“We had a good day of sales which were in excess of £200.”

Proceeds from the shop, which will be managed by Susan Augustus and her team of volunteers, will help the Association of Carers continue to offer free services to unpaid carers, of which there are an estimated 65,000 in East Sussex.

Nationally, carers save the economy £132 billion per year - an average of £19,336 per carer

The Association of Carers (charity number 1159551) was established in Hastings in 1987 by a group of carers and healthcare professionals who recognised the need for carers to be able to take a regular break from their caring role, to help preserve their own physical and mental well-being.

To find out more about the charity, to enquire about volunteering in the new charity shop or to make a donation, visit the website at: www.associationofcarers.org.uk or telephone 01424 722309.