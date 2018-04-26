Meet furry or feathered friends on open days

Families can enjoy seeing the many varied birds and animals at Barby Keel’s animal sanctuary in Freezeland Lane, Bexhill, every Sunday from April 29 onwards - weather permitting.

The open days run until October 21 on Sundays from 2-5pm. It will open if it is raining, however. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments including vegetarian food and vegan, tombola, souvenir shop, and plant stall. Buses run up to the sanctuary from Bexhill Town Hall bus stop at 2pm which stops at Sidley car park opposite Lidl at 2.10pm. The minibus leaves the sanctuary at 4.30pm for the return trip. Call 01424 222032 to check opening.