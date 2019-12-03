Michael Bublé in Hove: Sussex date confirmed for music megastar’s UK tour

Grammy-award winning singer Michael Bublé is heading to The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, as part of a special tour next year.

The concert takes place on Friday, August 7, 2020 and tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6, at 9am. Visit www.aegpresents.co.uk.

The tour will visit stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the UK, providing some grand and beautiful settings for the performer’s world-class music. It will begin at Bath Royal Crescent on July 24 and continue on to Hatfield House (July 26); Norfolk Blickling Estate (July 28); The Pattonair County Ground, Derby (July 29); Warwick Castle (July 31); Emirates Riverside, Durham (August 1); Leeds Harewood House (August 2); Exeter Powderham Castle (August 4); and Cardiff Castle (August 5).

A spokesperson for the tour said: “Michael Bublé is without a doubt one of the best entertainers in the world. He connects with an audience like no other. The ‘irresistibly big-hearted’ (Telegraph) performer oozes genuine charisma, velvety vocals and smooth moves. Michael has already completed six sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.”

