More acts announced for Hastings Pride 2019

More acts have been announced for this year’s Hastings Pride, which takes place at The Oval from midday to 10pm on Sunday, August 25.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘heroes’ and the festival is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City.

Alibi

Former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena is set to perform, headlining The Fountain on Queens’ slot, which will take over the main stage for 90 minutes.

The other Fountain acts include campaigner, community organiser and DJ Harry Gay; the award-winning trans actress and cabaret performer Mzz Kimberley; avant garde vocalist and drag queen Holestar; South London diva and West End performer Vinegar Strokes; and multi-talented force of nature Dave The Bear.

The daytime line-up features electronic rock ’n’ roll band Sigue Sigue Sputnik, as well as contemporary folk musician Hannah Scott, whose distinctive voice, melodies and lyrics have won her plenty of fans.

The Happy Maureens are an East Sussex based rock and pop five-piece who will play a selection of favourites from the ’60s to the ’90s.

DJ Harry Gay

The rest of the daytime acts will be Son of a Tutu; Helen Sharpe and the soulshine band; Lovinia Belle; Stage Production Alicia, Skye and Adam; Charlie House; Jane Jenkinson; Tap on Tap and Commercial Edge Dance.

The evening line-up will feature Hastings indie band Alibi, who are set to perform their farewell gig for Hastings Pride.

Energetic pop songstress Channy will also be there. She has become very popular on the festival circuit and has performed in support slots for artists like Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls and more.

A spokesperson said: “Channy is currently working with high end producers in London on her original material and is all set for 2019 to be her biggest festival season to date. Channy has already performed at Durham Pride, Lancaster Pride, Barnsley Pride, Morecambe Pride, Manchester – Be Proud Weekend, Pride in Liverpool and is booked across an additional eight Pride Festivals alone this year, including Leeds alongside Tulisa.”

Sigue Sigue Sputnik

The rest of the evening acts are Booty Luv, Tequila Blue and Jerri-Leigh.

The other hosts and DJs at this year’s festival will be Nikki Bockerglory, Helen Scott and Julie Tyson from Kane FM.

There are various events taking place in Hastings Pride week from Saturday to Saturday, August 17-24, and the event on Sunday, August 25, also features comedy and cabaret.

Find out more on the Hastings Pride Twitter and Facebook pages.

Hannah Scott

Visit the official Hastings Pride 2019 website here.

The Hastings Pride 2019 Heroes crowdfunder ends on Sunday, August 11. Click here to find out more or make a donation.

MZZ Kimberly

