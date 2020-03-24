More online concerts from Hastings International Piano: Maxim Kinasov this Friday

Hastings International Piano is presenting a new Friday evening series of 15-minute online concerts.

The next ‘An Evening In With’ recital takes place on Friday, March 27 (7pm), and features 2019 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition Prizewinner Maxim Kinasov.

The programme will be Franck-Bauer Prelude, Fugue et Variation, Op. 18, and Rachmaninov Etude-tableau in C minor, Op. 33 No. 3.

Born in Moscow, Maxim is an award-winning solo and chamber musician. He started piano lessons at the age of five at the Yakov Flier Music School in Moscow and made his concerto debut in Moscow at the age of nine.

The first concert of this new series took place on Friday, March 20, and featured a recital from 2018 Competition Winner Roman Kosyakov.

These events take place on Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition’s Facebook page and on www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org.

They are free to watch, but music lovers will be able to make a voluntary donation to Hastings International Piano Engagement Fund via its JustGiving page. People can also choose to join as a Friend.

Hannah Deeble, general manager of Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition and Hastings International Piano Festival, said: “On the Facebook page there will be a live video premiere. You can click to say you’re going to watch it, so it lines it up for you.”

Hastings International Piano decided to create this online series after arts venues across the UK suspended shows due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We’re very conscious that because of the virus lots of musicians are out of work,” Hannah explained. “Lots of cancellations and performances, concerts and gigs. A lot of our prizewinners have already told us that they’re losing a lot of their income in the next couple of months as their concerts are cancelled, so we wanted to do something to support their careers and get them through this difficult time.”

“I hope it will be a nice break from the stress and the worries of the day,” she continued. “15-20 minutes of wonderful classical music to listen to on your Friday evening so hopefully everybody can gather round and feel like they’re watching together. With Facebook Live you can also comment and you can share your views on the concert as it happens, which is quite nice. Also we’re asking if people – while watching or after watching – if they would like to subscribe to our newsletter. If they’d like to sign up as a Friend or Patron or if they’d like to make a donation to our engagement projects then they can do that as well, but otherwise the videos are free to watch.”

“We had a series of engagements for our prizewinners in the coming months that we’re not sure will be able to go ahead. So as long as this current situation continues, we’ll continue this online platform. But we hope to be able to get our audiences together and see our prizewinners live in the coming months, as soon as possible.”

“The 2021 International Piano Competition actually opens online in April,” Hannah added. “So we’ll be expecting another couple of hundred young pianists from around the world to be entering over the coming months – it’s something to look forward to for next February in Hastings.”

Maxim Kinasov biography

Born in Moscow, Russia, Maxim Kinasov is an award-winning solo and chamber musician. He started piano lessons in the age of five at the Yakov Flier Music School in Moscow and made his concerto debut in Moscow at the age of 9 and his solo recital debut a year later. In 2012, he graduated from the Academic Music College of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory gaining a diploma with honours. He had then obtained his Bachelor of Music with Honours at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory. He is currently studying with Ashley Wass on the Master of Music course at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Maxim has won top prizes at national and international competitions. As a concert pianist, Maxim has been a soloist of the St. Petersburg House of Music since 2012 and has performed in prestigious venues across Russia, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil and the U.S., including Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Bridgewater Hall, Great Hall of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Sala Cecilia Meireles in Rio de Janeiro, Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, Teatro Civico in Vercelli and Teatro Carlo Felice in Genua.

He has made concerto appearances with the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra (conductor Alexander Titov), the Orchestra of the Teatro Carlo Felice (conductor Andrea Sanguineti), the Bristol Concert Orchestra (conductor Stefan Hofkes) and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (conductor Rory Macdonald).

