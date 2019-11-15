Mulled wine, mince pies and musicals at BLODS’ Christmas concert

The BLODS Little Theatre offers a Christmas cart filled with festive tunes and big hit musical numbers this month.

Mulled Wine, Mince Pies and Musicals takes place on November 28, 29 and 30 (7.30pm-9.45pm).

BLODS performing The Wedding Singer

Tickets are available from www.blods.co.uk or call 07990 940509.

Spokesman Kitson Wellard said: “Over the past two years The Blods have been producing sell-out plays, comedy nights and dramas at the 65 seater little theatre.

The genre of productions is vast and extremely well received by everyone that has been along.

“The Bexhill Light Operatic Dramatic Society (BLODS) are inviting you to their latest production, welcoming the Christmas season with a full evening of songs from a choir ensemble, and solo and duet performances. The music will be very light and well known Christmas songs with a sprinkling of big hit songs from Broadway.

“The performers will be from the pool of incredibly talented local vocalists that frequent the local theatre scene.

“The BLODS bar will be serving hot and cold drinks and holding a raffle with some lovely prizes to be won. We are offering a free glass of mulled wine and a mince pie to each audience member.”

The BLODS Little Theatre is on Upper Sea Road, Bexhill-on-sea.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the East Sussex area. Click here to read more.

A must for Whitney Houston fans. Click here to read more.