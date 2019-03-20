10 fantastic things to keep you busy this week in Eastbourne - from Friday March 22

1. Variety. Music Hall Tavern at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday March 22 from 7.30pm. The UK’s premier comedy drag show is back for its sixth year with a brand new hilarious and glamorous show. Join Mrs T and the “girls” from MHT in a feelgood night that will not only entertain and amuse, but will leave you with unforgettable memories. Starring the sensational Paul Carroll as Mrs T, Lee Sanderson as Peggy Lee and featuring the Showcase International Dancers. Tickets £20.50

2. Tribute. The Upbeat Beatles at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday March 23 from 7.30pm. The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation. Tickets £22.

3. Dance. Thick & Tight is at Leaf Hall in Eastbourne on Saturday March 23 from 7.30pm. The show is a creative talk with extracts of video, costume and movement. Thick & Tight are Daniel Hay-Gordon (from Eastbourne) and Eleanor Perry, an award winning British based dance theatre duo who create avant-garde shows using dance, lip-syncing, text, film, design and acting to present characters who collide on the dance floor. In this talk presented by Sussex Dance Network and Devonshire Collective, Thick & Tight will discuss creative methods, processes and inspirations. Tickets £8. Show length is 60 minutes with QR Code Trail downstairs by Dr Martin Hargreaves,

4. Music. Singer songwriter Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is in concert on Saturday March 23 at 7.30pm at Hailsham Pavilion. Tickets £24.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk

5. Music. Deco Delights is an afternoon of songs from the 1920s and 1930s at St Nicolas, Pevensey, on Sunday March 24 from 3pm. Locally based artiste Sharon Lewis (Forget-Me-Not) will be performing classic songs by Cole Porter and other legends accompanied on the piano by her husband, composer Paul Lewis. The concert promises to be a delightful introduction to the songs and personalities of the Art Deco period, such as Mae West, Helen Kane, Jack Buchanan and the ‘de-lovely’ Cole Porter. Forget-Me-Not has wowed audiences on both sides of the world with her romantic, charming and entertaining collection of period songs. Tickets £10, which will include afternoon tea and cake. Book in advance on 01323 743301.

6. Classical music. The London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Congress Theatre on Sunday March 24 from 3pm. Young Austrian-Persian star Kian Soltani will play audience favourite Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Conductor Darrell Ang will bring all his charisma to a programme beginning with Glinka’s firecracker of an overture, and ending with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. Tickets from £13-25.

7. Talk. An Evening With Dan Snow is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Monday March 25 from 7.30pm. Join historian and TV presenter Dan Snow as he recounts anecdotes and experiences from his career as historian and broadcaster. Dan will also research and include historical facts and stories relating to Eastbourne and the surrounding area, concluding the night with a Q&A session. Tickets £26.

8. Theatre. Octopus Soup is on the menu at the Devonshire Park Theatre from Tuesday March 26 – Saturday March 30: Tues – Sat 7.45pm, Wed and Sat 2.30pm. A razor-sharp new comedy with Nick Hancock, star of West End hit An Evening with Gary Lineker and host of iconic TV shows such as They Think It’s All Over. He is joined by Eastbourne favourite Paul Bradley (Eastenders and Holby City), Gillian Bevan, Eric Richard and Carolyn Backhouse. Tickets £21 - £28.50.

9. Theatre. Gavin Robertson presents Bond – An Unauthorised Parody at Eastbourne College’s Theatre on Tuesday March 26 at 6.45pm. Written and performed by Gavin, directed by Nicholas Collett. Minimum props, maximum effect and featuring the smallest car chase ever seen. Bond is back. Unfit, older but still wisecracking, and someone’s out to get him. Bond meets his greatest arch-villain yet, author Ian Fleming himself, courtesy of a time-machine. Tickets are £5 available 01323 452255 or www.wegottickets.com

10. Comedy. Dara O’Briain - Voice Of Reason is at the Congress Theatre on Thursday March 28 from 8pm. Dara is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, as host of the hugely successful Mock The Week, Star Gazing Live, and Robot Wars. Catch one of the most charismatic, intelligent, and downright funny live performers working today. Tickets £24.

