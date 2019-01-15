10 great things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday January 18

1. Art. From January 19, Jerwood Gallery in Hastings will premiere previously unseen and new works by critically acclaimed artist Nigel Cooke in an exhibition entitled Painter’s Beach Club. The show is something of a homecoming for Cooke - who mixes music, the weather and memories of growing up in Manchester to create his work - as Hastings is where he first had his paintings shown as a professional artist.

2. Film. The More You Ignore Me (15) will be screened at the Electric Palace Cinema in Hastings Old Town on Friday January 18 and Saturday January 19 from 8pm. Written by Hastings born Jo Brand, this is the story of a Morrissey-obsessed teenager and her mentally unwell mother set in the 1980s. Stars Sheridan Smith and Ella Hunt, as well as Mark Addy, Sally Phillips, Sheila Hancock, Tom Davis and Ricky Tomlinson.

CODA SUS-190115-115726001

3. Rock. East Sussex-based Led Zeppelin tribute band CODA is playing at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday January 19 from 7.30pm, following a unique concert celebrating the music of the great Led Zeppelin and marking their worldwide debut. This special 50th anniversary show will feature music from that historic event, as well as all the classics and some acoustic numbers. Tickets £20.

4. Music. Simon&The Pope plus friends will be playing in the Kino-Teatr gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards, for free from 5pm on Saturday January 19.

5. Reggae. Mighty Sounds play live at Blackmarket VIP in Hastings Old Town on Saturday January 19 from 8.30pm. The local band is made up of Luke Herriot, Ronan Larvor, Harry Keeble, Martyn Reed, John Sutter, Marcus Weeks, Gerry Smith, Lee Prudence, Coz Barnsfield, and Richard Butler. Their next outing will be on February 8 at the Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town.

6. Music. The Deep Sea Drivers will play live at No 48 in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on Saturday January 19 from 7pm. The Deep Sea Drivers is a rhythm and soul band comprised of professional musicians; Andy Ingram (bass), Ed Collins (drums), Phil Capone (guitar) and lead singer Chantelle Duncan. Chantelle is a singer songwriter in her own right who has released her own album, Breathe.

Simon & The Pope MpMScswW_H1zd_rM4l7x

7. Drama and music. A dramatic reading of the Medieval Mystery Play, The Fall of Herod, will be given, with song and the Two Towers Handbells, in St Clement’s Church (Hastings Old Town) on Sunday January 20 at 4pm. Mulled wine & apple juice will be available. Free entry - donations to the church.

8. Opera. The Queen Of Spades will be streamed live from the Royal Opera House in London on Tuesday January 22 from 6.45pm to venues around the country including Kino-Teatr in St Leonards and Kino Rye.

9. Music. Blues troubadour Andy Twyman is playing for Mrs Yarringtons Music Club at Whatlington Village Hall on Tuesday January 22 from 7.30pm. When Andy released the first ever naked Christmas music video, he made national headlines, leading The Mirror to ask: “Is this the best Christmas music video ever?” With topics of his songs ranging from pandas to Luxembourg via Pot Noodle, Andy blends blues with humour and rock and roll. Having already performed at Glastonbury Festival, on BBC Radio, and on Channel 4, Andy’s reputation is growing as a highly original emerging artist. Andy first took to the stage aged 12 in pubs and clubs, with his guitar, voice and harmonica, often jamming with local musicians including Rory Graham (aka Rag and Bone Man). Before hitting 18, he had gigged as a solo act in top London venues including The Jazz Café and 100 Club. Driven to create a distinctive and exciting act, Andy learnt to play foot operated drums, giving his songs a beat to get people on their feet. Drawing on influences as diverse as Muddy Waters, Monty Python, the White Stripes and Noel Fielding he developed a one man band show. With support by local wordsmith Anita Jardine. Tickets £10 (+ a £2 entry for non- members) www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

10. Singing. Experience a Rock Choir session which aims to bring the joy of making music to everyone - there is a free taster session on Wednesday January 23 at Ark William Parker Academy from 8-9.30pm. Rock Choir is the pioneering contemporary choir of the UK and remains unique with over 20,000, members across the UK. Each member is welcomed into the Rock Choir family which allows music, friendship and new-found confidence to impact their everyday lives. There is no audition and no spotlight shone upon you at the session. The event will be led by Lesley Van Egmond who is the founder of The Studio Academy in St Leonards, teaching students of all ages. She has taken part in the Hastings Scouts Gangshow, working with 90 plus scouts to put on a show at The White Rock Theatre in just 10 weeks. More on www.rockchoir.com.

Queen Of Spades SUS-190115-122443001