10 great things to get this week rocking in 1066 country

1. Music. Do not miss the intense finals of the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition at the White Rock Theatre on Friday March 1 from 7pm and Saturday March 2 from 6pm when the final six compete for prestige, prize and title. The finalists each perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets from www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.

2. Film. Kino-Teatr is screening Winterlong (15) on Friday March 1 at 7.30pm followed by a Q&A with director and cast. This is the 2018 feature debut from award-winning writer/director David Jackson. The film, shot in and around Hastings, stars Francis Magee (Game of Thrones) and Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony, Plebs) and features original songs from rising stars Kid Kapichi. Magee plays a poacher who must take on new responsibilities when his estranged teenage son is left on the doorstep of his remote caravan home. When the son takes a friend into the woods an accident occurs that puts them under the authorities’ spotlight. Winterlong premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival earning a nomination for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film.

Paul Cowley at Whatlington Village Hall SUS-190225-072550001

3. Festival. Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival (photo above) - see page 55, or details from www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk

4. Music. That incredible old rocker Wilko Johnson is at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday March 2 with support from legendary Squeeze tunesmith Glenn Tilbrook. Tickets £30-£32, see page 54 for more.

5. Theatre. Richard III and Hamlet (An Experience) will be performed by Emily Carding on Saturday March 2 at 7.30pm and Sunday March 3 at 3pm. Pushing the boundaries of Shakespearean performance, Brite Theater have re-imagined the iconic classics as a bold and engaging one-woman show. Richard III (A One Woman Show) was created by director Kolbrun Bjort Sigfusdottir with Emily, and premiered at Prague Fringe in May 2015, winning every single award. Since then it has toured throughout the UK and internationally, including Rome, Verona, and Iceland. Hamlet (An Experience) sees Emily as Hamlet with the audience as the players arriving at Elsinore. Hamlet needs their help to take on the roles of friends and family and resolve the great questions of life.

6. Music. A classical tea concert will be held on Sunday March 3 from 3pm at St Barnabas church in Sea Road, Bexhill. Violinist Aysen Ulucan and pianist Helen Ridout will perform a programme including Beethoven’s Spring Sonata and the Brahms G Major The Rain Sonata. Followed by afternoon tea and cake. Tickets £10 including tea and cakes on www.classicalteaconcerts.com (booking fee) or 01424 225068. Unreserved tickets on the door.

Wilko Johnson SUS-190225-111739001

7. Music. Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club welcomes country blues artist Paul Cowley (photo above) to Whatlington Village Hall on Tuesday March 5. Originally from Birmingham, Paul now resides in Brittany, France. A singer, songwriter, acoustic fingerstyle and slide guitarist, he was originally inspired by the likes of Lightnin Hopkins, Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, and others. This interest led to him becoming involved with the acoustic guitar/folk club scene in the West Midlands and ultimately to the formation of The Sutton Blues Collective, which became a respected name on the UK blues circuit. and Paul was instrumental in bringing some of the world’s great acoustic blues performers to intimate venues in Sutton Coldfield, a suburb of Birmingham. During the period he immersed himself in acoustic and pre-war blues. Subsequently Paul has performed at festivals, clubs and venues throughout the UK. For tickets and more information visit www.mrsy.co.uk or call on 07794821454.

8. Music. The mighty Shakin Stevens is at DLWP in Bexhill on Wednesday March 6 with his greatest hits and more. Tickets £35.

9. Folk. Folk star Seth Lakeman is at the DLWP on Thursday March 7. The charismatic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has released his ninth studio album The Well Worn Path and heads back out touring around the UK with a new band line-up. Tickets £25.

10. Theatre. Ever wondered if Red Riding Hood lived happy ever after? Find out what happened to her, re-imagined at age 66 and looking for love, with a unique performance by RADA trained poet and performer Gus Watcham at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Thursday March 7 from 7.30pm. Redder is a darkly comic adult fairy tale fusing folklore with stories from real lives, an intimate storytelling and magical projected imagery. Tickets £12 /£10 concessions.

Emily Carding SUS-180410-111201001