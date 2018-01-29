A chance for undiscovered talent to reach new audiences across venues

Under the Radar, part of Hastings Fat Tuesday 2018, will showcase some of the best emerging talent from across the UK on Sunday February 11.

This afternoon of free live music takes place across four stages, curated by BBC Introducing The South, The Joe Strummer Foundation, Off Axis Network and Incubate (from The Eggtooth Project).

Artists across all genres will be performing and the line-up includes homegrown talent Alibi, the indie four-piece making waves during the last year, with airplay on Radio 1 and performances at Reading and Leeds festivals. Ded Rabbit is an explosive alt/rock band from Scotland whose single Better On The Day reached no. 2 in the Spotify Viral chart.

Jetstream Pony is a new Brighton band comprising former Wedding Present, Aberdeen and Trembling Blue Stars members. Jacob Aaron and the Reign is an r’n’b collective with diverse influences including metal and old school funk. La Lune is all about dreamy electro-pop from an enigmatic Brighton artist who just released debut EP Bliss. Dark and scratchy pop comes from Polar States, and there will also be White Rose and MC Boom3r, two female MCs from South East London, together forming Young Touch Productionz.

This is an opportunity for some of the finest emerging artists to play to new audiences and for agents and promoters to discover new talent. Don’t miss the chance to check out these acts already well on their way to success. Ages 14 years plus are welcome.

The stages are as follows: BBC Introducing/Off Axis at The Palace bar, White Rock: 3-10.30pm; Joe Strummer Foundation at The Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: 5-10.30pm; Incubate at On the Rocks, Claremont: 12-6pm.

Now in its ninth year Hastings Fat Tuesday has a programme of 10 featured events, showcasing more than 154 acts across multiple venues in town, with curated performances, family activities, Umbrella Parade, Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball, and UnConvention. The climax is the Fat Tuesday Tour, with 24 emerging and established bands touring Hastings Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each.

For the full information go to hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.