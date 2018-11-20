A chance to hear African Children’s Choir on tour

The amazing African Children’s Choir will perform at St Stephen’s church in Bexhill on Monday November 26 from 7.30pm.

The concert is the first of a winter tour of the UK for the singers who will be joined by the award-winning Guestling – Bradshaw CEP school choir during the performance.

The African Children’s Choir is made up of children ages 7-11 from several African nations. Since its inception in 1984, the choir has included children from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. Many of the children have lost one or both parents to AIDS, and other poverty related diseases. All proceeds from the concert go to the choir helping Africa’s most vulnerable children towards a better future.

