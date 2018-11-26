A Christmas concert which will have audience singing along with Bexhill Choral Society

Next weekend sees Bexhill Choral Society sparkling early in the festive season with popular concert Carols And Christmas Music For Choir And Audience.

The event will be held at St Augustine’s Church, off Cooden Drive in Bexhill, on Saturday December 8 from 7.30pm.

Director of music Kenneth Roberts will introduce and conduct the carols and Christmas songs, inviting the audience to participate in the familiar favourites. Last year’s concert was described by reviewer Brian Hick as brimming over “with good things...a wonderful evening.”

The Cinque Ports Brass Ensemble and Nigel Howard on piano and organ will accompany the concert which covers a wide range of musical styles. There are jazzy arrangements by Kenneth Roberts, who usually cannot resist picking up his saxophone or clarinet to join the brass. Tickets £12 available from Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill, Choir members, on the door, or 01424 213352.

