A memorable date for Battle Choral Society

If Saturday May 19 is not already in your diary, you need to make a note now – for Battle Choral Society has plans to entertain you royally.

If, on the other hand, that date already rings a bell, it is probably down to Harry and Meghan, who will surely hold the nation in thrall as they celebrate the Wedding Of The Year at Windsor Castle.

But when the Royal Couple named the day, they clearly failed to realise that BCS had already bagged it – for the choir’s spring concert at St John’s Church in St Leonards.

With professional orchestra and soloists, the popular 70 strong choir will present two major works: the Bach Magnificat and Haydn’s Nelson Mass. Under director John Langridge’s tenure, BCS has developed a merited reputation, unafraid to tackle the really big works.

Recent seasons have included very accomplished performances of the Verdi and Mozart Requiems, Beethoven’s Choral Symphony and the Bach B Minor Mass.

“The Bach Magnificat absolutely belongs in the major repertoire,” comments John, who is a former BBC music producer and currently director of music at Battle Abbey School. “It has all the musical precision of a fine Baroque work, elegant and beautifully structured, but Bach’s genius turns it into something extraordinary, filled with a thrilling power and humanity.”

J S Bach was an absurdly prolific composer. The Great Man frequently wrote a new choral work each week for his – presumably exhausted – choir of the Thomaskirche in Leipzig. The singers of Battle Choral have been slightly less pressured in their weekly rehearsals. “The Magnificat is a challenging sing, but a delightful and rewarding listen,” says John. “The choir has risen to it splendidly and we are sure that our audience will love it.”

Paired with the Magnificat, the Nelson Mass is always a popular choice. Haydn’s own title was Missa in Angustiis – Mass for Troubled Times – and he composed it while his Austrian people were in despair at the terrifying advance of Napoleon. Nelson’s victory at the Battle of the Nile however, a month before the first performance, reversed European history – and earned the Mass its new dedication.

The Mass is a magnificent journey from war-torn tragedy to ultimate triumph. The writing is dramatic, pictorial and infused with emotion: the sort of music which demands live performance.

Joining the soloists for this concert is soprano Emily Steventon who has performed with the Berlin Philharmonic and at the Salzburg Festival.

Tickets for the concert cost £15 (Under-18s free) from Raggs Boutique in Battle High Street or Adams and Jarrett in St Leonards, or at the door. There is also free coach transport from Battle to St John’s Church, bookable on 01424 773720.

Oh, and there isn’t really a clash. Harry and Meghan’s gig will be done and dusted just after lunch, and those with sporting loyalties can just about squeeze in the teatime FA Cup Final, before heading to St John’s for their evening of culture. By Kevin Anderson.