A ranking good night of reggae and ska at Blackmarket VIP

On July 13 King Hammond (AKA Grammy award winning musician Nick Welsh)will perform at Blackmarket VIP in George Street.

In a four-decade career in ska and reggae music Nick has worked with artists like Prince Buster, Laurel Aitken, Rico Rodriguez, Dave Barker, Judge Dread, Susan Cadogan.

In 2002 he won a Grammy award for his work on the Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry album “Jamaican ET”.

He has also been a member of The Selecter and Bad Manners as well as his own groups Big 5 and Skaville UK. When Nick is not performing with his band The Rude Boy Mafia you can find him onstage in his one man acoustic show The Life & Times Of A Ska Man.

After the live music has finished Wendy May will get the crowd dancing with her DJ set.

Wendy May’s muscial career started as a Punk Buyer for Virgin Records in Notting Hill Gate in the late ‘70s.

After her band The Boothill Footappers broke up in 1986 before starting a nightclub at The Town & Country Club in Kentish town providing Phil Jupitius and Norman (Fatboy Slim) one of their first opportunities on the decks and bringing in the likes of Madness, Elvis Costello and Paul Weller as regulars.

After a 28 year career in which time she has hosted Radio shows on Capital FM and The Tube on Channel 4 Tickets are priced £6.60 and are currently available via See Tickets.