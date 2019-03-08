Fat Tuesday 2019 - Brass Funkys unplugged. Photo by Marks Richards

A Sex Pistol, 200 shows, and a lot of fun - Photos of Fat Tuesday performers

The music and the fun might be over for another year for Hastings’ Fat Tuesday but the memories are still there.

Here are some great shots of some of the performers, captured by photographer MarK Richards.

Fat Tuesday 2019- Glen Matlock at The Albion. Photo by Marks Richards

1. Glen Matlock at The Albion

Fat Tuesday 2019- Glen Matlock at The Albion. Photo by Marks Richards
Fat Tuesday 2019 - Glen Matlock at The Carlisle. Photo by Marks Richards

2. Glen Matlock at The Carlisle

Fat Tuesday 2019 - Glen Matlock at The Carlisle. Photo by Marks Richards
Fat Tuesday 2019 - Mardi Gras Ball St Marys. Photo by Marks Richards

3. Revellers at the Mardi Gras Ball

Fat Tuesday 2019 - Mardi Gras Ball St Marys. Photo by Marks Richards
Fat Tuesday 2019 - The Alibi at the Royal Standard. Photo by Marks Richards

4. The Alibi

Fat Tuesday 2019 - The Alibi at the Royal Standard. Photo by Marks Richards
