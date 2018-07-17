A special concert celebrating Bexhill Festival Of The Sea

Music fans will be thrilled by two great performances in a special closing concert at the De La Warr Pavilion for Bexhill Festival Of The Sea on Sunday September 2.

Back by overwhelmingly popular demand are Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band line-up and Liane Carroll.

From time to time, a collaboration between two sets of musicians with their own unique identities produces an electrifying musical force that is even greater than the impressive sum of its parts.

Gigspanner, formed by ex-Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight, has built a huge reputation for dismantling traditional music and reshaping it in fascinating ways. BBC Folk Award winners (Best Duo) Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin are described by The Guardian as being “subtle, bravely original...a combination of virtuosity, intensity and charisma.”

Their appearances together as the Gigspanner Big Band are a rare but highly sought after affair, thanks to performances of dazzling musicianship and arresting on-stage chemistry.

The band will be joined by the amazing Liane Carroll who has been a pillar of the British jazz and soul scene for over 35 years.

Born in London and raised in Hastings, from the start of her career at the age of 15, Liane has dedicated her life to creating a deep and abiding connection with audiences through her exceptional talent and ability to truly interpret a song.

Booking at www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.