A stellar line-up of all-time greats in Rye jazz fest

This year’s Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival will feature top level performance from stars as diverse as Courtney Pine, Clare Teal and Joan Armatrading.

It will take place over August bank holiday weekend across a wide range of venues including St Mary’s Church.

Courtney Pine SUS-181106-135931001

The festival includes many free music sessions which provide a platform for both established and emerging talent.

The 2018 programme extends into early September with two special concerts taking place at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

Acclaimed British soul singer Tony Momrelle kicks off the headline concerts and performs an afternoon show at St Mary’s Church on Saturday August 25 with his incredible band. Tony has performed with some of the greatest artists in the world including Gloria Estefan, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Robert Palmer, and supported the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire on their UK tour.

Zara McFarlane performs an evening concert on Saturday August 25 - she has just been awarded the Jazz FM vocalist of the year 2018. The acclaimed jazz singer and BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Clare Teal performs an afternoon concert at St Mary’s church on Sunday August 26 with her top drawer jazz musicians.

Clare’s concert will include a stunning repertoire from the masters of the Great American Song Book with a nod to contemporary writers and originals.

The incredible jazz saxophonist and composer Courtney Pine performs his ground breaking show The House of Legends on Sunday August 26. You can expect an exhilarating mix of merengue, ska, mento and calypso played by this UK born artist with strong Afro-Caribbean roots.

The Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion headlines an afternoon concert at St Mary’s Church on Monday August 27. The band comprises the best UK blues musicians who have worked with the likes of Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Jamie Callum and George Michael.

The festival proudly presents a chance to see a legendary Joan Armatrading up close and personal on Monday August 27 when she performs songs from her new album Not Too Far Away and her incredible back catalogue.

Grammy award winning songstress and guitarist Corinne Bailey Rae will perform a special concert at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday September 7. Corinne will be performing her collection of hits such as Green Aphrodisiac, Put Your Records On and Like A Star as well as material from her new album The Heart Speaks In.

On Saturday September 8 Dionne Warwick, in the first of her UK concert dates, will perform live at the De La Warr Pavilion with her vast array of hits, including Walk On By, Anyone Who Had A Heart and Heartbreaker.

Additional artists will be announced over the coming weeks and be sure to book the dates in your diary and make that special journey to Rye this coming August bank holiday weekend. For full programme and tickets go to www.ryejazz.com.