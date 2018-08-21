A tour de force of skill, dexterity and clear understanding

The penultimate organ concert in the series taking place at All Saints Church, Hastings, was brilliantly played by Simon Hogan from Southwell Minster. The evening began with a splendid Marche Heroique by Herbert Brewer, followed by music by English composers Vaughan Williams, Kenneth Leighton, Bairstow and Charles Stanford. After the interval we were taken to the continent for a lovely Piece d’Orgue by Bach, a Vierne Pastorale, the highlight of the evening, the Prelude and Fugue in G minor by Dupre, and concluding with the Carillon-Sortie by Henri Mulet. The audience asked for an encore, and were given a quiet variation on Abide With Me by Parry.

Throughout his performance Simon played with skill, dexterity of fingers and feet, clear understanding of the resources available on the Father Willis Organ. It was a real tour de force.

The final concert for the 30th series will be played by the incomparable Gordon Stewart. He has played in every series since it began and we are delighted to welcome him again. Gordon will play music by Hollins, Sweelink, Buxtehude,Cockroft and Bach in the first half. The second half will begin with the Sonata No. 4 by Mendelssohn, and continue with Ketelby, Lefebre-Wely, Derek Bourgeois and Albert Renaud.

The concert begins at 7.30 pm, tickets £10. For further information call 07801068156. By Marion Lovell.

