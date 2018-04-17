Acclaimed folk singers at the Senlac

The Rheingans Sisters are will perform at Mrs Yarringtons Music Club

at the Senlac Inn, Battle on April 24 at 8pm.

Winners of the 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for ‘Best Original Track’, The Rheingans Sisters from Sheffield make bold, playful, innovative folk music that is anchored in traditions without ever being bound by them.

Audiences across the world have been captivated by their performances, each one an authentic invitation to participate in an intuitive musical conversation between two musicians at the height of their powers.

A life-time’s deep learning of European traditions is carefully re-imagined to produce beguiling new music. Tickets, £12, www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454