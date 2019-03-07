Amazing guitar duo at the next Jazz Hastings session

The next Jazz Hastings session on Tuesday (March 12) brings a welcome return for two of the best guitarists around.

Pete Oxley and Nicolas Meier both have huge international reputations as individual artists, but together they reach new heights as the Oxley-Meier Guitar Project.

For their live gigs, the Oxley-Meier Guitar Project aim to entertain by playing with a spontaneity and an intuitive interplay between them that keeps them fresh and fired up from gig to gig. So expect the unexpected!

Expect a dazzling display of contemporary fare, ranging from Turkish panache to soundscapes of Latin America to English pastoralism. Hear this played on nylon string, steel string, electric, 12 string, fretless, slide, and guitar-synth. Their latest album ‘The Colours of Time’ was their most ambitious project to date, a double album with one disc in duo format, the other featuring a quartet with bass and drums. sitars and more!

Doors at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association (on the Stade near the Lifeboat Station) will open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets £10 on the door.