Amazing international talent line- up for Opus Theatre’s World Series

An imminent classical music World Series has been announced at the Opus Theatre in Hastings which will feature six top class international artistes.

They include artist-in-residence of the theatre pianist Oliver Poole. He has toured the world performing at venues like the Royal Albert Hall, and the Kremlin.

He told the Observer: “Here we are starting something amazing. I say that because music is a very powerful force that heals and brings people together. All the artists in the series have incredible back-stories to their artistic endeavours.”

The venue has the added bonus of the Phoenix Opus piano which is one of the most technologically advanced instruments in existence.

Composer and Opus director Polo Piatti said: “Hastings is known for having spectacular arts but we want to bring it to this place specifically because all the artists involved in the World Series are spiritual in different ways. If we convert this into the next big thing then everybody will profit from this, especially the community.”

He added: “I’m quite spiritual. A lot of my music is inspired by my faith and I think there’s nothing lovelier than coming into a place where people praise the Lord and celebrating life with music. I think music is the most powerful way to deliver a message. I think it’s going to be very beautiful to get everyone together and to feel inspired to create new music especially with this state-of-the-art piano. It’s going to be a very magical space and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

The World Series opens on June 9 with soprano Carly Paoli accompanied by Oliver. Carly is known for her wide repertoire and her appearances alongside many stars including Andrea Bocelli and Elaine Page. Having appeared in venues as large as the O2 she is looking forward to the intimacy of the Opus Theatre and its possibilities for immediate engagement with the audience.

The next visitor is the Portuguese pianist Pedro Gomes on June 16 followed by Blato Zlato bringing fiery Balkan music. Later performances will include Marcelo Bratke from Brazil, Iranian tenor Ramtin Ghazavi and cellist Nina Kotova. Details available on www.opustheatre.co.uk/news