American singer songwriter Gretchen Peters in Bexhill

Coming to the De La Warr Pavilion next month is award-winning New York star Gretchen Peters.

She will perform on Monday April 22 - tickets cost £27.50 or £29.50, available from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Gretchen, who has collaborated with Bryan Adams, Neil Diamond and Shania Twain is heading this way with her one-off orchestral tour.

Reprising her headlining set at Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow, Gretchen will be joined by her regular band, led by long-time musical partner and pianist Barry Walsh, and The Southern Fried String Quartet. The tour is appropriately named Strings Attached.

Gretchen’s star has been in great ascendency following her two American Music Association Awards for 2015’s Blackbirds, and her 2018 release, Dancing With The Beast, marked another career high. Blending shades of country-rock, indie-folk and Southern gothic with Peters’s smokily honeyed voice, it features all-female characters, from pre-teen to elderly, whose stories vividly illuminate both the personal and political.

The all-theatre tour she is embarking on will feature selections from both albums as well as a selection of greatest hits taken from her 12 album career. Gretchen said: “We are immensely looking forward to the tour. It will be a lot of fun performing with strings in these iconic venues.”

