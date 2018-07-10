An evening of firsts for All Saints

Last Monday was the first of the 30th season of organ concerts to be held in All Saints Church, Hastings.

It was also the first time ever in all that time that anyone has attempted to play the Pedal Variations by Thalben-Ball. And it was a premier of a Fanfare by Mason. To say that the large, enthusiastic audience felt that this was a very auspicious start to the series is a massive understatement.

The performer was Daniel Moult who is based in London, and a prolific broadcaster and recording organist. His playing is described as virtuosic, intelligent, exhilarating and dazzling. What could be better at the start of the series than to hear a Fugue by Bach, the Master of organ music? Daniel was a delight, he played the organ impeccably and enthralled his audience with anecdotes.

The second concert will be on Monday July 16 at 7.30pm. The performer will be Martin Setchell playing music ranging from Handel to Boellmann and Vierne and including six pieces by 20th century composers. Tickets at £10 are available at the door, and refreshments are available. For any further information call 0780 106 8156. By Marion Lovell.