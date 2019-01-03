Announcing Fat Tuesday headline band for Sunday Sonics

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival is to host an exciting performance by electronic pioneers with a new and original piece inspired by the town.

The Radiophonic Workshop will head this way as part of the 10th Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (1-5 March 2019).

The sonic innovators responsible for music such as the Doctor Who theme, Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy, and Living Planet, will be performing live as part of Sonics - a two-day celebration of experimental electronic music and visuals (March 2-3).

The Radiophonic Workshop will be held at Black Market VIP, in George Street, on Sunday 3 from 7.30 pm. Support will come from Vile Electrodes. The Radiophonic Workshop now invites Hastings locals to submit sounds to be part of their composition. Voices, noises, talking, barking, cars, lawn mowers or any sound can be recorded and uploaded at www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

Founded in 1958 by Desmond Briscoe and Daphne Oram, the BBC Radiophonic Workshop was home to a maverick group of experimental composers, sound engineers and musical innovators, who set about exploring new ways of using technology to create sounds. Tickets £27.50 (£30 with fee) and can be purchased via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

The full Hastings Fat Tuesday programme will be announced soon; meanwhile visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

read more: Free instore gig with Yak in Bexhill