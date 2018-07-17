Aussie musician Jeff Lang on his way to Battle gig

Australian-based musician Jeff Lang has earned worldwide acclaim as an amazing guitarist, a dynamic songwriter and an incredible live performer.

He is currently immersed in a UK tour which brings him to Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club at its new venue in Whatlington Village Hall just on the outskirts of Battle. He will play on Tuesday July 31.

Over the course of 16 studio albums, Jeff has blended rock, roots, folk, blues, ballads, instrumentals, improvisation and a devastatingly high level of musicality: he is judged to be “a singularly unique performer.”

He is never constrained by genre definitions, but Jeff largely trades in roots-oriented rock. He’s also a fluid collaborator as evidenced by his work with the likes of American blues-rocker Chris Whitley (RIP), Rajasthan’s desert-dwellers Maru Tarang and world music virtuoso Bobby Singh and Mali’s kora master Mamadou Diabate in the group Djan Djan. Jeff’s work with the latter won the 2010 ARIA (Australia’s Grammy) for Best World Music Album, while he and US guitar troubadour Bob Brozman took one home for Best Blues and Roots Music Album in 2002. Jeff received his third ARIA award for his album Carried In Mind in 2012.

Jeff has shared stages with Bob Dylan, Richard Thompson, Bonnie Raitt, Ani Di Franco, and Loudon Wainwright III, among many others, and has delivered crowd-pleasing performances at festivals all across the globe including Glastonbury, The Dublin Blues Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival, Quebec City Music Festival, Echo Park China, Ottawa BluesFest as well as on his home turf at Port Fairy, Woodford, Bluesfest Byron Bay and Womadelaide. Info and tickets (£12) www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.