Award-winning cellist to play for Winchelsea Arts event

The winner of the Winchelsea Arts Prize in the online New Stars International Music Competition was cellist Ruth Eichenseher who will perform at St Thomas’ Church next weekend.

She will be playing with her accompanist Luis Castillo Briceno at 7.30pm on Saturday March 24.

Ruth was born in Germany in 1997. She began studying piano with her grandfather and her remarkable talent became clear at a very early age. Her fascination with the cello started when she was eight. At 10, she started studying at one of the top specialist music schools in Germany. Her debut as a solo cellist came at the age of 12 when she performed the Elgar Concerto in Augsburg. She performed solo around Europe and the U.S and has won prizes as a pianist and as a cellist in national and international competitions both as a soloist and as a chamber musician.

Luis, a fellow student of Ruth at the Zurich University of Arts, is a prize winner of several important American competitions and has performed in renowned concert halls not only in his native Costa Rica but also in Berlin and New York’s Carnegie Hall.

It will be an evening of Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms and Dvorak - classical music of the very finest with performances to match.

Tickets available at winchelsea-arts.org.uk or locally at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen.