Award-winning choir set to perform on home ground

Fresh from winning a prestigious award at the National Community Choir Festival Battles’ Community Singers will be performing at the Emmanuel Centre at 7pm on Saturday November 17.

The singers with their accompanist, Stephen Page, will be performing a varied programme featuring songs from the shows including Oklahoma, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I and Les Miserables. There will also be popular classics, traditional airs and African music in an evening for the whole family to enjoy.

Advance tickets at £6 to include interval refreshments are available from Cook in Mount Street, Battle, and Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey Green as well as the Emmanuel Centre. For tickets call 01424 777029 or go to battlemethodistchurch@btconnect.com. The Emmanuel Centre is located on Harrier Lane (off Marley Lane) Battle TN33 0FL there is free on site parking and full level disabled access.