Award winning folk artist is rated “absolutely magnetic”

Robert Vincent will be supporting Beth Nielsen Chapman at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this Sunday March 11.

Robert’s album I’ll Make The Most Of My Sins won 2018 UK Album of the Year at the UK Americana Awards. He also performed on the BBC4 special The old Grey Whistle Test! return broadcast on Friday February 23.

Vincent is a singer songwriter from Liverpool. He is currently supporting Paul Carrack ​for the third time on his UK tour and has been receiving rave reviews. It comes as no surprise that the legendary Bob Harris ​has joined the ranks of his admirers. Having seen him play live at an event ​which brought the legendary Bluecoat Cafe from Nashville to Liverpool, Bob invited Robert to one of his Under The Apple Tree Sessions ​in his home and to his BBCR2 ​show, and recently awarded Robert the first ever Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award ​for Americana UK ​describing him as ”absolutely magnetic​.”