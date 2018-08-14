Be thrilled by the hits of Jacko on Hastings pier

National award-winning Michael Jackson tribute act David Boakes - who has over 1,000,000 YouTube hits - will be performing live on Hastings Pier on Saturday August 19 from 7.30pm.

David has been performing as the Prince Of Pop since he was five years old and has won fans all over the world who travel to see him. He also runs a Michael Jackson dance company. All V.I.P tickets have already sold out but there will be the chance to watch the tribute show from the decking. All tickets purchased from C & K at The Club House will be valid at this event. For further information view Hastings Pier FB page.

read more: Lost Voice Guy coming to Hastings