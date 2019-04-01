Beatles Day at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Performers of all ages will take part in Beatles Day at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday April 7 from midday.

This annual event is enormously popular with local musicians, singers and dancers as well as audiences dipping in and out during the day with many iconic classics on offer for new generations as well as lifelong Beatles fams.

The event is run by singer Pete Prescott who started it in honour of his late brother Steve who had bought him Beatles’ albums when they were young.

There is always a special theme and this year marks 50 years since the release of Abbey Road. This is the 20th Hastings Beatles Day and as ever is in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support - Pete is hoping to raise £23,000 this year and bring up the total to £300,000. For full details go to www.hastingsbeatlesday.co.uk or book tickets (£16 adults, £7.50 under 14s, £39 for family ticket) on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

