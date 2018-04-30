Bexhill Choral Society to perform Brahm’s Requiem

Brahms’ Requiem is one of the most glorious classical works in the choral repertoire for both singers and audience.

It will be performed by Bexhill Choral Society at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday May 12 from 7.30pm.

Unlike most Requiems, it is not the usual Latin Mass for the Dead, but a “magnificent” setting of various texts from the Bible. Brahms acknowledged his work could have been called ‘a human requiem’ as it transcends the barriers of organised religion. It was his first major composition, written in his 30s.

Bexhill Choral Society is singing this exciting work in English at the event as usual led by director of music, Kenneth Roberts.

The Sussex Concert Orchestra is joined by renowned local soprano, Lucy Ashton, and baritone, John Morgan, from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

Tickets cost £16 with concessions from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.