Bexhill gig for cutting edge Outlands event combining club, sound. music, visuals and dance

Sunday November 11 brings another cutting edge Outlands event to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

There have been two of these already; the experimental music network brings a killer selection of sound artists, musicians, performers and visionaries together who tour the country.

This evening promises part club, part installation, part immersive environment, DRIFT takes shape within a specially constructed space, where motion sensors and microphones monitor the room, the crowd and the performers. Inside this generated environment, artists Kyoka and Grischa Lichtenberger from acclaimed German electronic music record label Raster will diffuse their visions of experimental dancefloors. Support comes from YTAC, club electronics project of James Birchall, newly signed to Glasgow record label Numbers. Starts 7.30pm; tickets £8/£6 at 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.