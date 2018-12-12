Biggest Christmas party of the year - Sam Calver & Friends at DLWP

These are exciting times for singer Sam Calver who was back in the studio this week working on new music and is looking forward to becoming a dad in early January.

But first there is the matter of his much-anticipated live gig in Bexhill with what should be the biggest Christmas party of the year.

Sam Calver & Friends are at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday December 22 from 6pm - tickets cost £16.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

It starts early because Sam will be joined by The Eggtooth Project which works with promising young artists and will be proving a set upstairs from 6-8pm. Then Play By Midnight will take to the main auditorium stage at 8pm, followed by support act The Do Theys, and Sam himself accompanied by a twelve piece band with a sizzling brass section.

“This year we are doing a mixture of covers and my own original songs, finishing with a big Christmas set,” said Sam, who grew up in Bexhill, moved to Hastings and now lives in Staplecross. He is keen to stress that bar issues which happened at his DLWP Christmas show last year will not be repeated and commented: “It is going to be great, I am really looking forward to it - it will be so good with a big party atmosphere.”

Sam has steadily been building a strong local following ever since he was 17 - he is now 30 years old - thanks to regular gigs in venues such as Bexhill Rocksalt and Porters in Hastings Old Town, where he will perform on Thursday December 20.

After a successful year touring around the UK as well as hosting his own music festival, TN32 at The Hub in Bodiam, Sam opted to do his final show of 2018 in Bexhill ahead of the arrival of his baby with partner Katie. “These are exciting times for us...new beginnings and big changes on the way.”

Since he signed to Island Records in 2017, Sam’s music has won support from the likes of BBC Introducing, and Clash Magazine. Effortlessly mixing his soulful voice with poignant lyrics and melodies, he has proved himself one to watch and with recent collaborations with songwriting and production giants such as Red Triangle (James Arthur) and After Hours (One Direction), 2019 is set to be an amazing year.

