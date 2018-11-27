Cantabile in Battle Christmas concert

The Christmas season in Battle would hardly be the same without an appearance by singing group Cantabile which returns for a festive performance for the fourth year running.

The Emmanuel Centre welcomes back Molly Townson and her award-winning ladies choir on Saturday December 8 for their Christmas concert which has become a tradition. They will be joined by the choir of Guestling Church and guest soloists in an evening of popular seasonal music old and new. The music will be enhanced by images on the big screens. Complimentary mulled (non-alcoholic) punch and mince pies will be served in the interval.

Proceeds will be shared between St Michael’s Hospice and the Emmanuel Centre which is home to Battle Methodist Church. Tickets at £6 are now available from the venue also Cook in Mount Street, Battle, and Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey Green.

The Emmanuel Centre is located on Harrier Lane (off Marley Lane) Battle TN33 0FL. There is free on site parking and level disabled access. More information or to reserve tickets call 01424 777029.

