Catch Edinburgh favourites on autumn visit to Hastings

The Horne Section will bring its crowdpleasing combination of smart humour and musical savvy to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday November 7 from 8pm.

Mashing stand-up comedy with musical improvisation, The Horne Section has a hit BBC Radio 4 series, performed years of sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London’s West End, become everyone’s favourite Dictionary Corner regulars on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and was the first band to ever host Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC 2).

Expect a heady mix of spontaneous stand-up, spectacular performance and outlandish musical talent led by the brilliant comedian Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of Taskmaster, which was Bafta and Emmy nominated, and won Best Entertainment Show at this year’s Broadcast Awards.

Tickets £19 from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.