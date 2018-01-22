Celebrate “the best era for music” at Hastings First Festival this May

A major new music event for Hastings will be held in May at The Oval with a lineup of interntaional 1980s headliners mixed with much-loved festival favourites.

Saturday May 26 will see the Luv80s celebration of 1980s pop culture in conjunction with More Radio featuring a lineup of international greatness such as Alexander O’Neal and UB40 with pure pop rock from Go West.

Sunday May 27 will be all about family fun with The Summer Soul BBQ; sunshine hours of soul, funk, reggae and hip hop performed by the likes of the Brand New Heavies, Sugar Hill Gang, Incognito, Big Daddy Kane, Jeff Young and more.

The festival is organised by James Tovey who has had 25 years of organising events in nightclubs, piers, theatres and venues but “always wanted to do an event in the great outdoors.”

He added: “I feel Hastings has such a rich heritage of music, I am proud to continue that by bringing some of the world’s biggest bands and artists down over the next few years. Personally I am really looking forward to seeing Big Daddy Kane on the Sunday, Alexander O’Neal on the Saturday but getting UB40 on board fills me with immense satisfaction - it took nearly four months of hard negotiations. However getting them this year will help us immensely attracting other superstars in the future.”

He is thrilled by the prospect of holding the event at The Oval as suggested by Hastings Borough Council: “Its a beautiful site, the location could not be better, perfectly located just off of the seafront and two minutes from town centre and the railway station.

“I grew up in the 80s and it was the best era for music - the 80s was a real melting pot, everything I love about music. By doing an 80’s themed event I can shoehorn in every musical style I love, nothing is off-limits. Also it seems to be the one era that all ages hold in their hearts.

We are hoping to attract 5,000 people each day, already tickets have been purchased from as far afield as London and Manchester. I hope this will be an annual affair - as important to Hastings as The Old Town Carnival, Pirate Day, and The Beer Festival are - thats my dream.”

Tickets from - www.skiddle.com, for details and updates follow Hastings First Festival on all social media.