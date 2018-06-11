Celebrating music in the Bexhill community with amazing events

The Bexhill Festival Of Music is in full swing having launched at the end of May with an eclectic mix of events ranging from The Sussex Song Makers to Los Twangueros, and the Sussex Concert Orchestra to Stoned.

The event is in its 12th year of celebrating music in the Bexhill community with the emphasis on local talent - together with a sprinkling of internationally-renowned performers such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra which performed Colourful Classics at the De La Warr Pavilion last Thursday evening.

Upcoming highlights now include on Wednesday June 20 The Summer Big Sing Concert at the De La Warr Pavilion - see page 71.

Friday June 22 sees a special event with the return of Richard Durrant’s Stringhenge to St Peter’s Church in Old Town.

The concert guitarist and composer is touring the UK as part of his Stringhenge album launch. The ten date tour started at St Magnus Cathedral, Orkney and finishes in Sussex on June 21 (Midsummer’s Eve) in Brighton and then Bexhill Festival the following evening. Richard will have cycled between each concert on this three week, 1,000 mile, musical adventure, playing British folk music, Durrant originals and music by JS Bach.

Richard will be playing music inspired by the British Landscape performed on his guitar made from a 5,000 year old English Oak and his four string Uffington tenor guitar. All details of Richard’s tour are on his website, richarddurrant.com

The Bexhill Festival Of Music will wind up on Sunday July 1 with The Last Night of the Bexhill Proms with the Sussex Concert Orchestra at the

De La Warr Pavilion from 7.30pm.

Conducted by Kenneth Roberts this performance features the Bexhill Festival Choir led by Lorraine Barry, and the soloists are soprano Lucy Ashton and baritone René Bloice-Sanders. The first half of the evening will include favourites from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musicals. After the interval it’s time to sing along to prom favourites including Jerusalem and Auld Lang Syne. Union flags are available on the evening. Tickets £10, £15 & £20 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.