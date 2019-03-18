Celebrating the fab four in Hastings style with 20th year of Beatles Day

The countdown is on to Beatles Day in Hastings which will be held at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday April 7 from midday.

This annual event has grown enormously popular with local musicians as well as audiences dipping in and out during the day with many iconic classics on offer for new generations as well as lifelong Beatles fams.

The Savoy Truffles SUS-190318-112622001

The event is run by local singer Pete Prescott who started it in honour of his late brother Steve who had bought him Beatles’ albums when they were young and lit a lifelong passion. Pete played the first Beatles Day event at a town centre pub as a tribute to him but also as a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, little knowing what the response would be, or how it would escalate.

“I don’t think there is a town anywhere I know that would equal Hastings,” he commented.

This year he has booked 104 different acts, with 550 musicians in total, playing across four different platforms; these include the main stage of the White Rock Theatre, the Sussex Hall, the acoustic stage in the restaurant and the fourth in the main bar.

“This next is the 20th one,” Pete said, “ and we have raised £277,000. If we raise another £23,000 this year then we will have made £300,000, and then it will be a good time for me to call it a day. It is quite stressful as there is so much work involved. So, it is ending for me, but I hope it will carry on, maybe in a different guise.”

There is always a special theme and this year the event is celebrating 50 years since the release of Abbey Road. with Peteand his band playing their special version of side two. There is a drum solo which Pete remembers tapping out with Steve all those years ago, but this will be played by Tony Gainsborough, and the band will include Claire Hamill and Peter Martin with Rick Pentecost. Also taking part will be the likes of The Kytes, Liane Carroll who is singing alongside her big band, Alibi, Mike Hatchard, The 1066 Rockitmen, Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers Of Funk, and Gypsy John And The Cinque Port Lindy Hoppers.

For full details go to www.hastingsbeatlesday.co.uk or book tickets (£16 adults, £7.50 under 14s, £39 for family ticket) on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

