Choirs will perform at White Rock Theatre

Today - Friday March 9 - sees the return of the popular choirs event at the Hastings Musical Festival.

Choral singing is growing in popularity, especially since the high profile TV shows hosted by Gareth Malone, and the Musical Festival has a host of entries this year.

Choirs of all sizes and all ages will be performing in front of a live audience and an adjudicator with several trophies up for grabs.

During the day audiences will hear from many different voices in primary and senior school choirs, and in the evening it is the turn of church choirs, a capella groups and adult choirs.

A number of sessions will take place starting at 9.30am, 1.15pm and 6pm and tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the day, and are available from the White Rock Theatre Box Office on 01424 462288 or online www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Programmes £4.50 can be purchased at the White Rock Theatre ticket office, or Second Spin in Bexhill, B&T Music in Hastings, or from Chandlers in Rye.