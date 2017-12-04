Christmas carols and songs from Bexhill Choral Society

Bexhill Choral Society will be presenting its popular carol concert next weekend at St Augustine’s Church, off Cooden Drive, in Bexhill.

The event will be held on Saturday December 9 at 7.30 pm.

In this festive season, Kenneth Roberts and BCS are performing popular carols and Christmas songs, with the audience participating in ones everyone knows and loves, plus many - perhaps slightly less well known - sung by the choir.

As always, the Cinque Ports Brass Ensemble and BCS’s regular accompanist, Nigel Howard playing piano and organ, are part of the team covering a wide range of musical styles. The Brass always enjoy themselves in the jazzy arrangements created by Kenneth who no doubt at some point cannot resist picking up his saxophone or clarinet to join in.

Tickets, £12, which includes programme, from Second Spin, in Sackville Road, choir members, on the door or 01424 213352.