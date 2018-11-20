Christmas concert this weekend in St Leonards

On Sunday November 25, Sussex Concert Orchestra bring its White Christmas concert to St John’s Church, Brittany Road, in St Leonards.

In addition to Hely-Hutchinson’s Carol Symphony, there will be Christmas music from around the world, popular songs and favourite carols. The 50-strong ensemble will be joined by soprano Claire Williamson (photographed). The conductor is Kenneth Roberts. The event begins at 6pm; tickets £12 from Holden & Co, 01424 722422, Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill 01424-210894, or www.sussexconcertorchestra.org. Tickets on the door cost £15.

