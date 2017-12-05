Christmas festival in Rye has it all going on

The Rye Christmas Festival on Saturday is packed full of festive family fun.

High Street Races are one of the most popular events, with races for kids, clubs, teams or anyone who fancies belting along dressed as Santa Claus or in fancy dress.

There will also be street performers, music and dance in the Strand car park, fair rides, panto workshop, a Christmas market in Cinque Ports Street car park, and a Christmas procession which starts at the station at 4.30pm and goes around the Landgate to the High Street ending at The Strand. You can stand anywhere on the route to enjoy this spectacle which local primary schools have been making lanterns for in workshops. The day’s events culminate in a Christmas carol concert at St Mary’s church. While most of the day’s activities are free and drop-in, booking is required for some such as shows by the Lempen Puppetry Theatre, and Jack And The Beanstalk at Rye Creative Centre - go to christmasinrye.co.uk.