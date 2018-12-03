Community choir in gospel celebration for Xtrax charity

Come and join Sound Waves Community Choir in a gospel celebration on Friday December 14 at All Saints Church in Hastings Old Town.

Sound Waves will be singing a mixture of traditional gospel numbers and gospel versions of Christmas carols. Special guests PanUp Steel Band will be bringing some sunshine to Hastings with their own special brand of music as well as some festive items.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy in this varied programme as well as chances to sing along with favourite Christmas songs. Refreshments and mince pies will be on offer in the interval. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The concert is free of charge, but there will be a collection for Hastings charity Xtrax, who run a drop-in centre supporting and advising vulnerable local teenagers and young adults. Sound Waves is a large fun and friendly choir open to all. They sing all types of music and like to get involved in events within the community. This year they performed at Pirate Day and the Midsummer Fish Fest and took part in The Big Sing for St Michael’s Hospice. They raise money for local charities through their concerts and have donated over £15000 since the choir was set up in 2009. New members are always welcome. Visit www.soundwaveschoir.org.uk for more info.

