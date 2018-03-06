Concert explores different facets of Mozart’s genius

Hastings Philharmonic’s next offering of its second season is all orchestral and focuses on Mozart.

The concert will be performed at St Mary In The Castle on Sunday March 17 at 7pm.

Alongside Mozart’s 40th Symphony, there is his much loved Sinfonia Concertante for violin and viola written in 1779. This promises to bring out the best in the virtuosity of violinist Ayşen Ulucan and Cristian Ladislau-Andris on viola. As a counterbalance, there will be a world premiere, Flacubal 95, composed by a modern young composer, Philip O’Meara, which reflects his musical ‘wondering’ on Mozart’s 40th Symphony.

O’Meara questions how much further Mozart could have advanced his avant-garde musical ambitions, if he had been released from his duty of pleasing those who commissioned his music.

He commented: “We see in his later musical language an expansion of harmonic comfort zones in such pieces as the Dissonance Quartet to the Requiem. What would Mozart have made of Schoenberg? What would Mozart have composed today? Would he be a composer if he’d been born in 1980s Austria?” These are all thoughts that O’Meara wondered about as he produced his musical response.

O’Meara describes his work as an unsubtle piece of three movements based on the themes and textures of the first 3 movements of Mozart’s symphony. Following on from the great success of O’Meara’s piece No Man! inspired by Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, which was debuted by the Hastings Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra last season, his latest work is awaited with promise and anticipation.

Tickets £22.50/£17.50 are available from www.musicglue.com.