Search

December coffee concerts on Sundays from Kino Teatr

James Newby at Kino Teatr
James Newby at Kino Teatr

December coffee and tea concerts start at Kino Teatr in St Leonards on Sunday December 3 at 11am and 3pm. The concerts will continue on each Sunday in December with internationally renowned musicians.

First up is James Newby, baritone and Helen Ridout, pianist, performing together in a recital of quintessentially English song, including composers Michael Head, Peter Warlock and Vaughan Williams. 24 year-old British baritone James is the winner of the 2016 Kathleen Ferrier Award. That same year he was the recipient of the Wigmore Hall/Independent Opera Voice Fellowship, and in 2015 was awarded the Richard Tauber Prize (for best interpretation of a Schubert Lied) and overall Third Prize at the Wigmore Hall/Kohn International Song Competition. In 2017 he was awarded the Trinity Gold Medal by the board of Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Tickets £10 including coffee or tea and a mince pie.