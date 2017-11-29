December coffee concerts on Sundays from Kino Teatr

December coffee and tea concerts start at Kino Teatr in St Leonards on Sunday December 3 at 11am and 3pm. The concerts will continue on each Sunday in December with internationally renowned musicians.

First up is James Newby, baritone and Helen Ridout, pianist, performing together in a recital of quintessentially English song, including composers Michael Head, Peter Warlock and Vaughan Williams. 24 year-old British baritone James is the winner of the 2016 Kathleen Ferrier Award. That same year he was the recipient of the Wigmore Hall/Independent Opera Voice Fellowship, and in 2015 was awarded the Richard Tauber Prize (for best interpretation of a Schubert Lied) and overall Third Prize at the Wigmore Hall/Kohn International Song Competition. In 2017 he was awarded the Trinity Gold Medal by the board of Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Tickets £10 including coffee or tea and a mince pie.