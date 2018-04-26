Do not miss the first fun Streets of Battle of 2018

Streets of Battle is back this Saturday April 28 from 12-4pm with fun, free street arts in the heart of Battle.

Loved by all ages, Streets of Battle has charmed visitors to Battle’s High Street and Abbey Green since 2016. Watch out for uproarious acrobatics, giant puppets and laughing your socks off.

Battle’s much-loved street art event is back after a team of local producers was granted Arts Council Funding for 2018’s event.

Streets of Battle Festival brings top notch street performers and entertainers to public spaces around Battle on the last Saturday in April and May. In June, the event is taking place in Bexhill. At the first of three events, visitors can enjoy an extraordinary encounter with a Goblin Queen and her huge firebreathing Dragon in Dragon Quest from Circo Rum Ba Ba. For more information, look out for the Streets of Battle leaflet or visit the Streets of Battle Facebook page: facebook.com/battlestreetarts.