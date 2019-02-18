Don’t miss final tour from a UK folk rock legend

Renowned singer songwriter Roy Harper is embarking on his last ever major UK tour celebrating “50 years of monumental classics.”

It brings him to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Thursday March 14 from 7pm, and will include famed epic McGoohan’s Blues from his 1968 album Folkjokeopus.

Harper is one of few surviving singer-songwriters from the counterculture of the 60s who is still creatively engaged in new composition and in progressing a body of work that reflects single-minded integrity.

He was born in 1941 in Manchester, began writing poems when he was 12, and playing skiffle music when just 13. At 14 he formed his first band with brothers David and Harry.

Harper’s career has spanned six decades. He has enjoyed collaborations with and tributes from many of his contemporaries, including Led Zeppelin, Kate Bush, Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson and many more, with Fleet Foxes, Joanna Newsom and Johnny Marr affirmed fans.

In 2013 Roy released his album Man & Myth via Bella Union which was praised widely with Uncut saying: “Harper’s first album in 13 years is a magnificent, ambitious rejuvenation.”

Harper is recording a new album and will soon release three vinyl reissues on March 8 for Sophisticated Beggar, Folkjokeopus and 1984 (Jugula).

Of the new show, Harper said: “Partly because many of the things I wrote about in McGoohan’s Blues in 1968 are still very relevant 50 years later, and partly because my third record was a watershed moment in my recording life, it’s been long in my mind that I should dust it off and bring it on tour again.”

He will be joined by Bill Shanley and an ensemble of musicians lead by Fiona Brice.

Expect a mix of McGoohan’s Blues, classics and new songs. Tickets from £25 - £45, available from 01424 229111 or dlwp.com.

