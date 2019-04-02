Don’t miss Harwicke Circus rolling into town with Blackmarket VIP gig in Hastings

Hardwicke Circus is fast building a reputation as one of the most exciting young bands to emerge in recent years.

A seven piece band whose members include a trombonist, a saxophonist and a keys player, Hardwicke Circus has gained a large internet following and won fans all over the UK through playing countless live shows.

Find out why when the band plays at Blackmarket VIP in Hastings Old Town on Friday April 12.

Their sound brings comparisons with the brio of the E Street Band and dark passion of classic Doors, but with plenty of British authenticity and perhaps even a hint of Dexy’s in their horn-laden attack.

Proudly based in the border town of Carlisle, they have been on tour with the Alabama 3 and Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats, and they have also played at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds festivals, released three EPs, and have just finished a residency at the legendary Hope & Anchor in London.

