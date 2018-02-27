Don’t miss this chance to see one of our music greats

Among the most original and creative bands of the late 20th century, 10cc has managed to achieve enduring commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure.

Now this iconic giant of British pop history is coming to Bexhill and will play live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday October 27.

Tickets cost £35 and go on general sale on Thursday March 1 from 10am.

10cc has influenced a generation of artists including Chrissie Hynde, The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie, Axl Rose and Sophie Ellis Bextor. With songs such as I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday, 10cc has sold more than 30 million albums around the world and the band’s longevity is testament to their timeless music. Reflecting Gouldman’s status as a leading songwriter, he was inducted into America’s Songwriters’ Hall Of Fame at a ceremony in New York in June. Previous inductees include Noel Coward, Burt Bacharach and John Lennon.