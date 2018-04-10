Don’t miss this visit to Hastings by The Osmonds

For an entire generation the mere mention of The Osmonds brings back fond memories of the days they ruled the pop charts and teenage hearts everywhere.

The decades may have rolled by but The Ostmonds are still active now and these days fronted by Merrill and Jay.

They come to the White Rock Theatre on Monday October 29 at 7.30pm and tickets have gone on sale costing £31.50 with a VIP option of £76.50 which includes a seat in the front two rows and a meet-and-greet before the show.

The Osmond Brothers – Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay, recorded their first record album in 1963, and since that time with the addition of Donny, Marie, and Jimmy, the family has had approximately 200 albums released.

The Osmonds have had a phenomenally successful recording career, having sold over 100 million albums worldwide with 59 gold and platinum award records to their credit. Their first big hit, One Bad Apple went straight to No.1, staying at that peak position for six weeks.

Their 1974 hit Love Me For A Reason, written by Johnny Bristol, went global again over 20 years later, when covered by Boyzone.

From the start, The Osmonds knew that variety was key to a successful career and they covered many music genres, including barbershop, pop, rock, disco, country, gospel and jazz. In addition, they recorded in eight different languages such as Swedish, Japanese, Samoan, and German, as well as English.

Merrill recorded several solo projects as well. Jay fronted the band for the song Crazy Horses, which was written by the band about pollution; The Osmonds themselves penned some of their biggest hits, including the memorable Let Me In.